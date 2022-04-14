Red Flag Warning issued for Buchanan, Clay, Clinton, De Kalb, Gentry, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Harrison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 105 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Waskom, or 14 miles east of Marshall, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Harrison Counties, including the following locations... Jonesville and Bethany. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

HARRISON COUNTY, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO