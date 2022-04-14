You Can Find Gas Prices In Tampa For Under $4 & Yes, These Are The Cheapest Places

What we spend at the pump around the country is creating all the buzz, because — let's face it — if our wallets had tears, we'd need to bring extra tissues when we go to fill up our tanks.

However, gas prices in Tampa are slowly lowering their average, and by that, we mean under $4.

Hey, it's a start!

The national average for gas is priced at $4.17 for the month of April, which is one of the highest it's ever been. It raised 10 cents from last month. The good news is it's predicted to gradually decrease over the summertime.

These gas prices listed below were reported today by Tampa locals filling up their tanks in real-time.

Lutz Petroleum

Regular gas was priced at $3.59 for cash. It was ten cents more to use a credit card.

Location: 18215 US-41 N., Lutz, FL

Circle K

Regular gas price: $3.65

Location: 9218 Gibsonton Dr., Gibsonton, FL

Murphy USA

Regular gas price: $3.65

Location: 9023 Gibsonton Dr., Gibsonton, FL

BP

Regular gas price: $3.75

Location: 4109 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes, FL

Sam's Club

Regular gas price: $3.75

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Walmart

Regular gas price: $3.75

Location: 1505 Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL

Circle K

Regular gas price: $3.76

Location: 1121 E. Sparkman Rd., Plant City, FL.

Circle K

Regular gas price: $3.76

Location: 1514 Alexander St., Plant City, FL

Circle K

Regular gas price: $3.77

Location: 2210 N. Park Rd., Plant City, FL.

Walmart

Regular gas price: $3.78

1575 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Lutz, FL