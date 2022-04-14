ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates hires second assistant

By Nathalie Jones
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates made his second hire official on Thursday morning. David "Dickey" Nutt will join Mizzou's staff, bringing more than 30 years of experience to the sidelines. The hire comes just about a week after Gates made his inaugural hire in associate...

abc17news.com

KFVS12

Dickey Nutt joins Mizzou coaching staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri Columbia announced on Thursday, April 14 that David “Dickey” Nutt will be the new men’s basketball assistant coach. Nutt has more than 30 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience, including 19 as a head coach. He joins Head...
COLUMBIA, MO
