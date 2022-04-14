Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates hires second assistant

Hagen Smith turned a performance for the ages on Friday. Arkansas’ freshman left-hander, in Game Two against rival LSU, was brilliant and the sixth-ranked Hogs clinched the series victory of the Tigers with a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium. Smith allowed just three total baserunners – one via walk and two with base knocks – in working seven innings and striking out seven in the process. “Real impressive,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “I mean, it’s hard to shut anybody out, especially a team with that lineup.” Arkansas scored three runs in the third to take control on a solo home run from Zack Gregory and a two-run shot from Michael Turner. Chris Lanzilli added another solo homer in the fifth to finish off the scoring. LSU didn’t get a runner to even second base until the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the frame when Evan Taylor induced a flyout to end things. Arkansas will look to get a sweep in the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO