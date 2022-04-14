ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Former Cuyahoga County corrections officer gets prison time for sexually assaulting mentally ill jail inmates

By Kaylee Remington, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A former Cuyahoga County Jail officer was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting three mentally ill inmates. Family members of Andre Bacsa cried as Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg ordered him to the Lorain Correctional Institution. The victims’ family members also attended the hearing,...

