Homeless man charged with burglary

CONKLIN, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a homeless man in connection to a recent burglary.

30 year-old Joseph Martino was charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief after he allegedly broke into a business in Conklin on April 12.

He was arrested the same day.

