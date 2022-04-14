Homeless man charged with burglary
CONKLIN, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a homeless man in connection to a recent burglary.
30 year-old Joseph Martino was charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief after he allegedly broke into a business in Conklin on April 12.
He was arrested the same day.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0