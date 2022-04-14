ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Coinbase Is Expanding

Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Are you ready for “Planet of the Bored Apes’”?. Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global (COIN) said it is planning to make a film trilogy dedicated to the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the most valuable NFT in the world. Non fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a way...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Solana Sees Small Bump in Price As Coinbase Wallet Expands Support for SOL Ecosystem

Coinbase is pressing ahead toward the Web 3.0 future by enabling its browser-based wallet to accept assets from the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. According to a new press release, the US-based crypto exchange says it’s responding to new needs and opportunities as blockchain technology expands its frontiers. “Over the past...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Crypterium Token Officially Listed On Coinbase

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 24th March, 2022, Chainwire — Transfers and wallet support for CRPT are now available on Coinbase. Crypterium,...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
The Independent

Bitcoin: Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and other celebrities pour millions into crypto startup MoonPay

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and Drake are among dozens of celebrities to invest tens of millions of dollars into the crypto startup MoonPay.The Miami-based firm, whose software allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrency, raised $87 million from the stars, adding to a previously announced $555 million funding round.The financing sees MoonPay valued at $3.4 billion, making it one of the most valuable crypto companies in the US.A total of 60 high-profile investors joined the latest round, including musicians, sports stars and actors, many of whom have previously expressed interest in the cryptocurrency space through the purchase of non-fungible tokens...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coinbase Global#The Bored Ape Yacht Club#Nft#Boredapeyc Apecoin#Yuga Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up With Bitcoin, Ethereum Firmly In The Red?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 4.14% higher at $0.1458 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. The bellwether meme coin surged even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded significantly in the red at press time, and the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.99% to $1.88 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
MARKETS
CNBC

Blockchain Brawlers earns $357 million in one week, Ethereum merge delayed: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Worldwide Asset eXchange CEO William Quigley explains the Blockchain Brawlers game, and how its blockchain network differs from the one exploited in the $600 million Axie Infinity hack.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Still Sees Bitcoin Heading to $1 Million

Renowned money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, remains one of bitcoin’s biggest evangelists. “We think bitcoin has just begun” Wood said in an interview on CNBC. Institutions are just starting to catch up to individuals in using bitcoin, she said. Wood called the world’s...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Robinhood’s crypto wallet just went live to 2 million users. But there’s a huge catch they need to know

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Digital stock trading platform Robinhood just released its crypto wallet to 2 million waitlisted users this week in a much-anticipated play that could have major implications for the emerging crypto sector. But it comes with some serious limitations.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy