Coinbase Is Expanding

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and Drake are among dozens of celebrities to invest tens of millions of dollars into the crypto startup MoonPay.The Miami-based firm, whose software allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrency, raised $87 million from the stars, adding to a previously announced $555 million funding round.The financing sees MoonPay valued at $3.4 billion, making it one of the most valuable crypto companies in the US.A total of 60 high-profile investors joined the latest round, including musicians, sports stars and actors, many of whom have previously expressed interest in the cryptocurrency space through the purchase of non-fungible tokens...

