Pittsburgh, PA

Pens looking for playoff-clinching boost Thursday

By Jeff Hathhorn
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Losses in five of the last six keep pushing back the date, tonight, with any type of win, the Pens will clinch a 16th straight post-season appearance.

It’s a day that pretty obviously was coming given their success for most of the year.  Defenseman Mike Matheson believes it could help improve their performance down the stretch.

“I think it’s really important for our team,” Matheson said.  “I feel like we’ve been in a bit of a lull lately where things haven’t been going perfectly for us.  I think it would be a nice boost for us confidence-wise and energy-wise and have something to look forward to in that sense.”

“It means a lot to them because they want to win a Stanley Cup,” said Pens Head Coach Mike Sullivan.  “The only way you do that is you give yourself a chance by making the playoffs.  That’s our number one priority right now, that’s our focus.”

“The fact that the team is in position to do that at this point speaks volumes for how competitive this core group of players is.  They are a proud group.  They are an accomplished group.  They have been able to sustain an elite level of play for a long period of time.”

Health

The question is who will be out there Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena?  Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues left the game early on Tuesday and neither went through the morning skate on Thursday due to a non-COVID-19 illness.  Sullivan called them game-time decisions.  He said all other scenarios will play out given the health of those two forwards.

Sullivan did offer that both are feeling better.

“It’s just something that is going through the population everywhere,” Matheson said.  “It is what it is.  It’s something we have to deal with and try our best to wash our hands and things like that.  It seems like we’ve been hearing that stuff for a couple of years now.  It’s important, especially coming down the last stretch here to have as many guys as healthy as possible.”

For as much as the Islanders seem like a thorn in the Pens side, and obviously they have at times.  Pens have points in 14 of its last 16 against the Islanders and have won four-straight at home.

While Sullivan didn’t announce a starting goalie, it would appear it would be Tristan Jarry after Casey DeSmith started on Tuesday.

In 10 career starts against the Islanders, Jarry is 9-1 with a 1.90 goals-against average.  Two of those wins were shutouts with an overall .932 save percentage.  Since Jarry’s emergence in November, 2017, no active goaltender has more wins against NYI than Jarry.

Fenway outdoors

NHL announced the Pens and Bruins will play an outdoor game at Fenway Park next season.

“I have all kinds of memories going to Fenway Park,” Sullivan said.  “I grew up being a huge baseball fan.  I grew up watching the Red Sox all the time in my house.  To have an opportunity to participate in a hockey game at Fenway Park is a thrill of a lifetime.  I can’t put into words how excited I am for that opportunity.”

