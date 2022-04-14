ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla Stock Short-Circuited Today

By Rich Smith
What happened

As an abbreviated trading week winds down today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is taking it on the chin with a 3% decline through 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

You can blame Elon Musk for that.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

As you've probably heard by now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk this morning publicly declared his interest in acquiring Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) for $54.20 per share in cash -- $43 billion for the whole company. Musk first disclosed his 9% stake in the social media company last week -- and first began buying up the shares last month .

It's not entirely clear what Musk's game is here. Is his goal to buy Twitter in order to set speech free, so to speak? Or is this just a publicity stunt?

The fact that Musk presented Twitter with a take-it-or-leave it offer -- (Barron's reports that Musk told Twitter management that $54.20 will be his "best offer") -- might offer a clue. Musk may actually be hoping that Twitter will reject his offer, giving him an excuse to dump his Twitter shares and collect a quick 42% profit on his investment -- that being roughly how much Twitter shares have soared since he acquired his stake in March.

Now what

Looking at today's price movement, it seems investors are unsure of Musk's motives, and this is dragging down Tesla stock -- but I think that's actually the exact wrong way to look at this.

Since Musk first began buying Twitter, Twitter stock has risen enormously in value -- but after enjoying a brief pop in the aftermath of Musk's announcement last week, Tesla stock has actually gone down 14%. Seems to me, whether Twitter says yes and Musk buys it, or Twitter says no and Musk sells his stake -- either way, a quick resolution of this distraction would be the best outcome for Tesla shareholders.

It's time to Elon Musk to do less tweeting and less Twitter-shopping -- and get back to just selling electric cars .

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
