NFL

Tom Brady asks Elon Musk to erase his Combine picture from Twitter

By Rob Bradford
 3 days ago

Even Tom Brady understands the pitfalls that come with Twitter and its ability to bring up bad memories.

That's why when news came down that billionaire Elon Musk was attempting to purchase Twitter, Brady proactively made a request.

Of course, the plea only amped up the recollections of Brady's 2000 NFL Combine performance.

Musk surfaced the details of his bid to purchase the social media site just a few hours before Brady took to the platform.

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

