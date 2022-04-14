ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Defense Official: U.S. is rapidly supplying Ukraine with weapons

By Dod News
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwrSo_0f9IQlC700

The Defense Department assesses that the Ukrainians still have a majority of their air defense systems available to them, the official said.

"[The Ukrainians] have been clear that they want to boost their inventories for air defense capabilities. They've been clear that they want more aircraft. … We're talking to allies and partners about doing what we can to help them get more long-range air defense systems," the official said.

Regarding the U.S.-made Switchblade unmanned aerial systems, a significant number of them are now inside Ukraine for use by their forces, the official said.

These UAS can carry explosives and have onboard cameras, videos and sensors. The official noted that operating the Switchblade requires only about a day or two of training.

Most of the $800 million in U.S. arms have already been delivered to the Ukrainians, the official said. The Pentagon is also working on another $100 million for Javelin missiles.

"These items are not sitting around very long. … We talk to them very frequently about their needs. And, not just at the secretary's level but below that, to get a sense of what they want. And then we try to coordinate the delivery of that stuff, not just from us, but other nations, and get them on trucks as fast as we can," the official added.

Thus far, the Russians have launched about 1,540 missiles. Russian airstrikes continue to be focused on Mariupol, Ukraine, and the joint force operation area there and to the east in the Donbas region.

The Russian convoy is still about 60 kilometers north of Izyum, Ukraine, the official said. "We do assess that it's moving, but not at breakneck speed."

It likely includes some command and control elements and some enablers, the official said. "We think it's also intended for resupply – perhaps an effort to amend their poor performance in logistics and sustainment in the north."

There is still heavy fighting around Izyum right now.

More Russian forces are located about 20 kilometers south of Izyum, but those forces haven't been advancing toward the city in any significant manner thus far, the official said.

The Pentagon is aware of reports that chemical weapons were used in Mariupol, the official said. "We cannot confirm the use of chemical agents at this time. We're still evaluating."

Comments / 11

ch
1d ago

Now it is the Ukraine's turn, and Russia will regret the standards they set in the war with their illegal invasion. Illegal weapons, targeting and kidnapping civilians, looting, and intentional destruction of monuments and culture are all justified by Russia's behavior. The Ukraine now has ag drones and can bathe Russia in Chernobyl dust. ....Russians now get to live in fear . The Ukrainians will be  better at creating fear.

Reply
3
Related
Interesting Engineering

The U.S. is reportedly planning on sending captured Soviet-era tech to Ukraine

In a recent Whitehouse press release, it has been announced that various Soviet-era anti-aircraft defense systems acquired by the United States over the years are to be gifted to Ukrainian military forces to aid in their fight to defend their country. First reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), these systems were initially captured by the United States through a variety of means for intelligence analysis and training purposes.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Air Defense#Command And Control#The Defense Department#Ukrainians#Uas#Switchblade#Pentagon#Javelin#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
The US Sun

Moment Russia unleashes ‘unstoppable’ nuclear-capable hypersonic missile ‘destroying Ukrainian weapons warehouse’

VIDEO captures the dramatic moment a Russian hypersonic missile destroys an ammunition depot in the west of Ukraine. Moscow claims its deadly 'Kinzhal' rockets cannot be stopped by western missile defence systems. The video reportedly filmed from a military drone shows the moment a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in Ivano-Frankivsk...
MILITARY
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian commander killed ‘deliberately’ by his own troops in Ukraine, Western officials say

A Russian brigade commander fighting in Ukraine has been killed by his own troops, according to Western officials.Colonel Medvechek, commanding the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade, is believed to have been deliberately run down over anger at the number of casualties his unit was taking.“The brigade commander was killed by his own troops and killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of losses that have been taken by his brigade,” one official said. “We believe that he was run over by his own troops.”And they added: “That just gives an insight into some of...
MILITARY
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy