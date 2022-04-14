Gerry Zastrow seeks recount of Portage County Board District 24 vote after coming up short against Steve Cieslewicz

STEVENS POINT – A Portage County Board incumbent representing Amherst will seek a recount after coming up on the short end of a close vote in the April 5 election..

Portage County Board incumbent Gerry Zastrow on Thursday requested a ballot recount of the election for County Board District 24. Zastrow lost his re-election bid to Steve Cieslewicz 479 votes to 490.

Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen said the recount will start at 8 a.m. April 16 inside the Portage County Annex in conference rooms 1 and 2. The recount will run concurrently with the recount for the Portage County executive, which starts April 15.

Zastrow will have to pay for his own recount, unlike Democrat-backed County Executive candidate Eric Olson. Zastrow's race did not exceed state ballots-cast thresholds wherein the county would need to pay for the recount.