ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Gerry Zastrow seeks recount of Portage County Board District 24 vote after coming up short against Steve Cieslewicz

By Alan Hovorka, Stevens Point Journal
Stevens Point Journal
Stevens Point Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h36s4_0f9IQJft00

STEVENS POINT – A Portage County Board incumbent representing Amherst will seek a recount after coming up on the short end of a close vote in the April 5 election..

Portage County Board incumbent Gerry Zastrow on Thursday requested a ballot recount of the election for County Board District 24. Zastrow lost his re-election bid to Steve Cieslewicz 479 votes to 490.

Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen said the recount will start at 8 a.m. April 16 inside the Portage County Annex in conference rooms 1 and 2. The recount will run concurrently with the recount for the Portage County executive, which starts April 15.

Zastrow will have to pay for his own recount, unlike Democrat-backed County Executive candidate Eric Olson. Zastrow's race did not exceed state ballots-cast thresholds wherein the county would need to pay for the recount.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Wis. Supreme Court reverses course; longtime Dane County lawmakers retiring amid high turnover

MADISON — A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision breaking late on Friday is all but certain to both set the legislative maps for the state’s August and November elections–and draw a slew of legal challenges impacting elections to come. The court pivoted from an earlier decision this year selecting Gov. Tony Evers’ maps as those that most closely followed the “least...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Stevens Point Journal

Stevens Point Journal

391
Followers
134
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Stevens Point area.

 http://stevenspointjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy