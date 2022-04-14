ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

State Police in Bath warn people of scams involving gift cards

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
State Police in Bath are warning people of a scam involving gift cards. Investigators have been contacted by residents in Bath that they were a victim to such scams....

