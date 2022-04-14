MN Reports 4 COVID Deaths/858 New Cases

Several deaths now attributed to COVID-19 occurred days before Feb. 28, 2020, the day health officials originally reported the first death took place in Washington state and the U.S., according to the Washington State Department of Health. The first death attributed to COVID-19 in the state actually happened on Feb....
A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
A man in Baldwin County, Georgia has died following a Lone Star tick bite that infected him with the Heartland Virus, Georgia Outdoor News reports. Officials have not identified the man, but they did confirm that the tick-borne virus is relatively new to the state. According to the Centers for...
The new COVID-19 XE variant could be more transmissible than the already highly contagious BA.2 omicron strain, according to an epidemiological update from the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, COVID cases across the state remain relatively low, but an upward trend has been noticed recently. Here's what you need to know...
NEW YORK (AP) — 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, and new data and research are offering more insights into how it got that bad. The main reason for the increase in deaths? COVID-19, said Robert Anderson, who oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s work on death statistics.
The BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will probably cause an uptick in U.S. cases similar to the one currently occurring in Europe, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” on...
Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to fall worldwide, medical experts and public health agencies continue to identify new variants of the virus. BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that experts believe is more contagious than the original BA.1, became dominant in the U.S. in late March. More recently, some people...
Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
Peggy Rampersad believed everyone should have a signature style, and hers included red lipstick and circular black-rimmed eyeglasses. A retired sociologist and academic, she loved art, opera, dancing and music. When she lost her hair from chemotherapy after one of her three bouts with cancer, she grew a faux-hawk and tipped it blonde. When she lost her eyesight from macular degeneration, she started going to her local gym and attending fitness classes for seniors three times a week.
New coronavirus infections are increasing in a handful of states as the highly transmissible BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” spreads across the country. New York, Arizona, New Jersey, Maine, Delaware and Georgia are among the states seeing increasing coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The trend...
As sub-variants of omicron continue to spread in the U.S. and abroad, infections are rising in East Coast states and cities. There were 54,543 new cases in the US. in the past day, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. There were also 778 new deaths. 12,736 of those...
Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain’s gonna grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 cases increased nationwide this week for the first time since mid-January, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 8. 1. As of April 6, the nation's seven-day case average was 26,596, a 4.9 percent increase from the previous week's average. The CDC last reported this figure increasing in its Jan. 14 weekly update, when cases rose 33.2 percent.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 21, 2022, there are currently 623 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 5 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,651 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
