Elkhart County, IN

Avian flu outbreak has made it’s way to northern Indiana

By Network Indiana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe avian flu outbreak in southern Indiana has made it’s way to northern Indiana. On April 7th, a commercial duck farm in Elkhart County tested positive for the H5 avian flu. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health set-up a 10 kilometer zone around the farm, and began it’s quarantining process....

