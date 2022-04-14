ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Setting the Record Straight on Fundraiser

By Reader Submitted
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First and foremost, I’d like to thank Ms. Godesky ever so much for acknowledging the wonderful, uplifting event we had on Saturday. I cannot tell you how much it means to me to know that she appreciated it, but her characterization of my motivations for holding it are false and need...

hudsonreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Reporter

Self-serving at The Chandelier

First and foremost, so little space to truly say what’s on my mind. Let me start by saying the seven women that were honored on Saturday, April 9 at The Chandelier are well-deserved of their honor and recognition as they have served our city and citizens throughout many years. My congratulations to them.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Demolishing a Sinking School Building

The move by some alleged historic preservationists to save the old St. Peter’s Grammar School Downtown Jersey City reveals their true ignorance of history. Back in the early 19th century after the Dutch settled and built up the Paulus Hook area, they wanted to civilize the rough and ready seacoast community. They awarded four tracts of land to four different religious denominations. The Dutch Reformed and Episcopalians were given the better back to back land on Grand to Sussex. Today, they are Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox on Grand with Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic on Sussex. Two blocks down on marsh land were St. Peter’s and a Methodist Church.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Dirty Deed Done By Mayor Davis

One may ask, What do you look for in a Councilperson? I know what I would want. I would want someone who made the time to answer an email, answer a phone call and actually follow up with an answer, a solution or an alternative. I would want someone who you know genuinely, will make the right decisions for our city regardless of what maybe the Mayor may want because his constituents are for or against a certain development or law. You want someone who is accessible, even if it was a personal emergency because a lot of people, like some senior citizens are just alone.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Ribbon-Cutting for the Wellness Group of Bayonne

Elected officials joined healthcare professionals for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wellness Group of Bayonne. Located previously on Broadway, the Wellness Group is located now at 116-120 LeFante Way at South Cove Commons Mall. The group includes four chiropractors (Dr. Maris Stella Fraga, Dr. Michael Acanfora, Dr. Charles Gonzales, and Dr. Noah DeKoyer); two acupuncturists (Cathey Baier and Teresa Knott); one physical therapist (Dr. Fnu Kamakshi); and one medical doctor (Dr. Gary Sen). The elected officials at the event were Assemblyman Will Sampson, Mayor Jimmy Davis, City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, and Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa. Dee Dee Bottino represented the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ). Janet Coviello, Lisha Smerda and Renata Swierzbinksi represented the Chamber of Commerce. The Easter Bunny also took part in the ceremony. The ribbon was cut by Dr. Maris Stella Fraga.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Society
Hudson Reporter

Say No to a Third Term for Jimmy Davis

Looking back at Election Year 2014 reminds me a lot of where Bayonne is at now. The power trip struggle at the top, politically connected candidates, closed doors, threats, lawsuits, bullying in the shadows and the hostile work environment created by a lack of direction and leadership by Mayor Davis.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy