Setting the Record Straight on Fundraiser

Elected officials joined healthcare professionals for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wellness Group of Bayonne. Located previously on Broadway, the Wellness Group is located now at 116-120 LeFante Way at South Cove Commons Mall. The group includes four chiropractors (Dr. Maris Stella Fraga, Dr. Michael Acanfora, Dr. Charles Gonzales, and Dr. Noah DeKoyer); two acupuncturists (Cathey Baier and Teresa Knott); one physical therapist (Dr. Fnu Kamakshi); and one medical doctor (Dr. Gary Sen). The elected officials at the event were Assemblyman Will Sampson, Mayor Jimmy Davis, City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, and Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa. Dee Dee Bottino represented the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ). Janet Coviello, Lisha Smerda and Renata Swierzbinksi represented the Chamber of Commerce. The Easter Bunny also took part in the ceremony. The ribbon was cut by Dr. Maris Stella Fraga.
Comments / 0