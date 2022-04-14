ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterville, ME

Maine Man Arrested, Accused of Breaking Windows And Assaulting Sister

By Matt James
 2 days ago
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday. Prior to the arrest, police responded to a home on Vienna road in Chesterville after reports of a domestic disturbance. Reports indicate that a brother had assaulted his sister, both adults, and then fled the...

Lashaun Turner

2 sisters arrested and charged with murdering Perris man

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office report a man was assaulted and killed by 2 sisters. According to the reporting officer, Sergeant Richard Carroll, shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 12:19 AM, deputies from the Perris Station responded to the 400 block of Wilkerson Avenue in Perris for an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.
PERRIS, CA
ABC Big 2 News

Another man arrested for stalking, assault in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man was arrested over the weekend after police say he stalked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Osmany Rodriguez Pulido, 30, has been charged with Violating a Protective Order by Stalking and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, the crime was first reported in late February. Pulido was […]
MIDLAND, TX
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
WILX-TV

Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door

BANCROFT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is facing felony charges after the remains of her dogs were reportedly found in a rental home in December. According to authorities, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December. The complaint was made by someone who said they had found two dead dogs behind a padlocked door at a Bancroft home.
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
92 Moose

A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
WSPA 7News

Women arrested after deputies discover methamphetamine during traffic stop

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Colleton County arrested a woman after discovering drugs during a Thursday traffic stop. Colleton County deputies arrested 43-year-old Valerie McClendon after finding 3.1 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle. McClendon was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Limited details are available at this time.
