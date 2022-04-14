Pitt, West Virginia extend Backyard Brawl football rivalry

View the original article to see embedded media.

It looks like the Backyard Brawl is back. Pittsburgh and West Virginia have announced they extended their football rivalry for four more years.

The schools will play each other every season from 2029 through 2032, the schools said less than five months after they confirmed the rivalry will be renewed for the 2022 season, when Pitt will host the Mountaineers on Sept. 1.

"Passionate rivalry games like the Backyard Brawl make college football special," Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement.

"The extension of this series is exciting to announce given our programs' shared history and geography. It's a rivalry that resonates throughout the region and across the country. That will certainly be on display when we renew ties this September at Heinz Field in front of a national television audience."

The current home-and-home agreement between the rivals spans the 2022 through 2025 seasons with Pitt hosting this year and 2024.

“The Backyard Brawl is one of the best rivalries in college football, and it is important that it continues into the future,” West Virginia AD Shane Lyons said in a release.

“Mountaineer Nation couldn’t be more excited that the renewal of this great rivalry starts this September after an 11-year hiatus. I want to thank Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke for her commitment to extending the series beyond our current contract, because it’s great for the two schools, their fan bases and college football.”

The Backyard Brawl is one of college football's oldest rivalries. First played in 1895, the schools have played each other 104 times, most recently in 2011.

West Virginia left the Big East for the Big 12 in 2012 and Pittsburgh abandoned the Big East for the ACC in 2013, winning that conference's title in 2021.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia future games

Sept. 1, 2022 — West Virginia at Pitt

Sept. 16, 2023 — Pitt at West Virginia

Sept. 14, 2024 — West Virginia at Pitt

Sept. 13, 2025 — Pitt at West Virginia

Sept. 8, 2029 — West Virginia at Pitt

Sept. 7, 2030 — Pitt at West Virginia

Sept. 6, 2031 — West Virginia at Pitt

Sept. 11, 2032 — Pitt at West Virginia

