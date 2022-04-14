ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

More Lincoln County temporary weight restrictions

merrillfotonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln County Highway Commissioner, John Hanz, advises that temporary weight restrictions went into effect as follows,...

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Temporary bridge closure in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the Pearl River bridge on U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County will be closed. The closure will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 for bridge work. Detour signs will be in place, and drivers traveling westbound will […]
MARION COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

Flash flood warning for Lincoln County

As skies grow increasingly dark over Lincoln County, the rain gauge at the county’s Emergency Management Office has recorded 4.21 inches of precipitation at 4:40 p.m. and some streets are flooding. The highest wind gust recorded to this point was 36 mph, EM Director Chris Reid said. The county...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, WI
Lincoln County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#County Highway
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kmvt

Preliminary highway work in Lincoln County to begin in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation is set to begin the initial phase of construction on US-93/US-26 next month. The improvements made will stretch from Marely Road to Jim Byrne Slough, and is aimed at improving the safety and driving experience for motorists in the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
Daily Leader

Lincoln County 16-year-old missing

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 16-year-old Kayden Ritchey. Last seen on Nalco Lane Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m., Ritchey is known to frequent the area of Startown and North Jackson Street in Brookhaven. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lincoln County...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WTOV 9

Candidates featured at Jefferson County Lincoln Day Dinner

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Republicans met Wednesday night for their 2022 Lincoln Day Dinner. The event saw hundreds of people travel to downtown Steubenville to hear from GOP candidates at the county level and a roundtable featuring both local and state candidates.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: Lincoln needs more roundabouts

The average driver spends roughly 58.6 hours per year waiting at red lights. Regular drivers probably know the agony of waiting at otherwise empty intersections, but the solution is easier and cheaper than some might think. In terms of how Lincoln should invest in its traffic infrastructure, what goes around...
LINCOLN, NE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy