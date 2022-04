NEW BRITAIN – Two local community organizations have partnered to offer a certificate program that would teach the principles of fundraising for nonprofit organizations. The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain (CFGNB) will partner with the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Connecticut Chapter to provide the 2022 Principles of Fundraising Certificate Program. The program is designed to help new and established nonprofit organizations raise money more effectively and efficiently. Participants will learn the basic-skills development in the art and science of fundraising for nonprofits.

