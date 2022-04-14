Home Invasion Arrest

An investigation spanning several months as well as several states led to the arrest of Julian Joseph Nejman in New York. In August of 2021, a resident of Silver Springs Road in Yancey County reported to the Sheriff’s Office they believed the residence had been a victim of a Breaking...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A second person was arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in late January that left a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood shaken, authorities said. On Friday, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced, detectives, in a joint investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and...
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
Maurice Peoples was looking forward to lunch with his son, Justin Peoples, last week — but they didn’t get to share that meal because Justin was murdered the night before, in what a California district attorney is calling a hate crime. Justin, who was Black, was shot once...
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
In September 1988, a 19-year-old woman called her mother to share her travel plans — she was in North Carolina, she said, and would soon travel back to Michigan. She never made it to Michigan, authorities said. This was the last time the woman would hear from her daughter,...
A MUM has been driven round the bend after a car mysteriously appeared on her drive five days ago - but police won't move it. Debbie Flynn woke to find the silver Vauxhall Mokka next to her garage in Birmingham close to the city's airport. She immediately phoned police, who...
Police have arrested a first-grade teacher and another individual on drug trafficking charges. Antonisha Chambers, 34, was arrested at her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Friday.Detectives seized “over 4 pounds of methamphetamine during this investigation”, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement on Saturday. Ms Chambers was arrested along with another person, Bradford Gordon, according to police. Both were charged with trafficking the drug methamphetamine. As well as possessing methamphetamine, the pair were accused of transporting the drug, more commonly known as crystal meth, from the property.According to the drug awareness organisation, Frank, crystal meth is a powerful...
The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
A Florida man has been arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend’s grandmother on her 93rd birthday. Javier Rosado Martinez, 54, stands accused of one count of murder in the first degree over the March 13, 2022 death of 93-year-old Dolores Padilla-Marrero. “This is a tragic and heinous case,”...
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
Comments / 0