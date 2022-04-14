ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

Home Invasion Arrest

 3 days ago

An investigation spanning several months as well as several states led to the arrest of Julian Joseph Nejman in New York. In August of 2021, a resident of Silver Springs Road in Yancey County reported to the Sheriff’s Office they believed the residence had been a victim of a Breaking...

