ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard Share New Details of Fake TikTok Cheating Scandal

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger? Susie Evans shared new details of how she and Clayton Echard navigated recent allegations that he was unfaithful.

“I’m a [wedding] videographer. I was in California working and I just finished filming the ceremony of a wedding and I get all these tags and notifications to my phone,” the 29-year-old Virginia Beach native began on the “Talking It Out” podcast on Thursday, April 14. “I open a couple and I see this video and everyone’s, like, speculating, ‘Oh, it's Clayton and Susie.’ And there's a TikToker who made a video saying … the most recent Bachelor who’s with his girl still, she hooked up with him the night before. And she's like, ‘I feel so bad for the girl.’”

Sasha Narang was the woman who went viral for making allegations about hooking up with a Bachelor star on April 8. While Evans told hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo that she didn’t doubt Echard, 28, she went to Narang’s profile after the TikToker alleged that she messaged the “fiancée” of the person she spent the night with.

“I clicked my messages and I've got a message from her. And I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh, like, there is no way.’ Of course, in that moment, my stomach, like, dropped because I was just like, ‘What?’” she explained. “I just couldn't have even, like, fathomed Clayton of all people — like, I just genuinely have so much trust in him as a good human being before anything else. And then I see a text from him. And he's like, ‘Oh, my gosh, there's people speculating online, like, this is crazy.’ And we FaceTime immediately. … He's in his brother's apartment in Arizona. This is, like, the day after supposedly that she was with him.”

On Saturday, April 9, Echard was quick to shoot down the allegations via Instagram Stories, citing evidence of his location at an Arizona gym the night prior . While Narang initially doubled down and claimed she had proof, she apologized on Sunday, April 10, after reviewing security footage.

“I want to start by saying I am so sorry to Susie and Clayton. I was genuinely under the impression that I was with him,” she said. “I truly thought that I was with him. Everything I said in that video was clearly a little impulsive. And I shouldn't have been so assertive and just assumed it was the truth without investigating, maybe, further. And that's totally on me. And I totally went wrong there. I shouldn't have dealt with that how I did. But again, I was so under that impression that I thought I was doing the right thing. And I also want to emphasize the whole reason I made the video was not with any malicious intent. I asked myself if I were in [Susie’s] position would I want to know, and I thought she was engaged to him. If I were her, I would have wanted to know that my, you know, future husband is cheating on me with 22-year-olds in bars.”

During Evans’ interview on Thursday, Echard joined and revealed he advised the TikToker to apologize.

“While I wanted to, like, bury her in one aspect, I was like, ‘You know what, she's still a human being and she still is, like, now under fire.’ And Susie and I talked about, like, ‘We don't want this girl to do anything extreme,’” the former Bachelor said. “So I just messaged her, I said, ‘Delete your videos, and put out an apology, like, that's the best thing you can do.’ And she did that. … I don't want to question whether or not it was genuine. … She took down the videos and moved on from it. And so I want to give her grace.”

Scroll through for more from Evans and Echard:

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood and Fiance Jordan C. Brown’s Engagement Photos Feature Adorable PDA From Grooms-to-Be

Sharing the love! Colton Underwood and fiancé Jordan C. Brown are giving fans an inside look at their engagement with new photos. The former Bachelor, 30, and the political strategist, 39, announced in late February that Brown surprised his love with a proposal while on a romantic getaway for Underwood's birthday. They later took engagement […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert’s Boyfriend Is Food Blogger Yanni Georgoulakis: 5 Things to Know

Finding love again! Nearly two years after Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum announced their separation, Us Weekly can confirm that she’s moved on with Yanni Georgoulakis. The former Bachelorette, 37, has been dating the food blogger, also 37, for nearly one year. She previously confirmed to her Instagram followers in October 2021 that she had a […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over Sons Brayden and Hudson’s Bond Amid ‘Complicated’ Life Post-Divorce

Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram The sweetest siblings! Christina Haack shares sons Brayden and Hudson with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, respectively — and the brothers have the best bond. “These two,” the Christina on the Coast star, 38, captioned a Thursday, March 24, Instagram photo of the little ones hugging. “I am so […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Us Weekly

Bachelor in Paradise’s Kendall Long Is ‘In Love’ With New Boyfriend Mitchell Sage After Joe Amabile Split

It’s official! Less than one year after Kendall Long returned to the Bachelor in Paradise beaches determined to find love after her split from Joe Amabile, she has introduced her followers to the man who won her heart. “By the way, I’m in love 🥰,” the California native, 30, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Friday, April […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Married at First Sight Recap: Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Get Candid on the Couples' Progress

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico met and wed on Married at First Sight's fifth season, which took place in Chicago in 2017. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Petta and D'Amico give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Tiktoker
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Matthew Lawrence asks judge in divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support to either party ... and says split is result of 'irreconcilable differences'

Actor Matthew Lawrence has asked the judge in his divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support for either party in a response to her February divorce filing. Lawrence, 42, asked in docs filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the court's ability to order spousal support for either party be terminated, and that a prenuptial agreement they agreed to be upheld, People reported Monday after reviewing court docs in the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy