Hazardous material spill in Canajoharie
CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Montgomery County Emergency Services is assisting the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department with a hazardous material spill. The spill is at the Canajoharie Waste Water Treatment Plant.1 injured after HAZMAT situation in Rensselaer County
Officials said there is no danger to the public, but they should avoid the area.
