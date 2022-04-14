Hazardous material spill in Canajoharie

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Montgomery County Emergency Services is assisting the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department with a hazardous material spill. The spill is at the Canajoharie Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Officials said there is no danger to the public, but they should avoid the area. Stick with NEWS10 for updates on the situation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.