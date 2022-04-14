ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canajoharie, NY

Hazardous material spill in Canajoharie

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOnOH_0f9IKkxI00

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Montgomery County Emergency Services is assisting the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department with a hazardous material spill. The spill is at the Canajoharie Waste Water Treatment Plant.

1 injured after HAZMAT situation in Rensselaer County

Officials said there is no danger to the public, but they should avoid the area. Stick with NEWS10 for updates on the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

3 locations are non-compliant with NYS ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three locations in were caught serving alcohol to minors during an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ in Herkimer County. On Tuesday, April 5th, at least fourteen locations throughout CNY/Mohawk Valley were included and checked by the New York State Police during […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, NY
Government
County
Montgomery County, NY
Canajoharie, NY
Government
County
Rensselaer County, NY
City
Canajoharie, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy