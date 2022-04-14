ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'

By Wade Sheridan
 3 days ago
April 14 (UPI) -- Sci-fi mystery thriller Severance, starring Adam Scott, follows Lumon Industries whose employees undergo a procedure that surgically divides memories between their work and personal lives.

Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken also star in the series, which is directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife Mcardle.

The Apple TV+ series, which was recently renewed for a second season, just wrapped up its first season with a shocking ending.

Here are five sci-fi shows to watch while waiting for Severance Season 2.

'Homecoming' -- Amazon Prime Video

Julia Roberts and Janelle Monáe star in this anthology series, which has two seasons available on Amazon Prime Video. The show follows the mysterious Geist Group, a wellness company that uses the Homecoming program to erase traumatic memories in military veterans. Roberts stars in Season 1, with Monáe taking center stage in Season 2. Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Hong Chau, Alex Karpovsky, Shea Whigham and Chris Cooper also star.

'Devs' -- Hulu

Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno star in this mini-series, which is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu. Mizuno stars as Lily, who joins a top-secret development team led by Amaya CEO Forest (Offerman). The team is working on a machine that can affect the future and the past. Lily joins the team because she believes the company is involved with her boyfriend's death. Jin Ha, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Alison Pill also star.

'Upload' -- Amazon Prime Video

Robbie Amell and Andy Allo star in this sci-fi comedy series, which has two seasons available on Amazon Prime Video. Upload takes place in a future where people can be uploaded to a digital afterlife before they die. Amell's Nathan is sent to a luxurious afterlife spot known as Lakeview after his untimely death. He falls in love with Nora (Allo), a technical support worker who guides him through Lakeview and they soon learn there is more behind how Nathan died. Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Andrea Rosen, Kevin Bigley and Owen Daniels also star.

'Mr. Robot' -- USA Network, Amazon Prime Video

Rami Malek is vigilante hacker Elliot, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, anxiety and depression in Mr. Robot. All four seasons of the series are available to watch through Amazon Prime Video and USA Network. Elliot and his allies are attempting to take down the corrupt corporation that he works for. Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Portia Doubleday, Michael Cristofer, Grace Gummer and BD Wong also star.

'Maniac' -- Netflix

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in this mini-series, which is available to stream through Netflix. Stone's Annie and Hill's Owen are two strangers who take part in a pharmaceutical trial for a new drug. The drug, they are told, will solve all of their problems permanently, but things do not go as planned. Justin Theroux, Mizuno, Sally Field, Kathleen Choe, Danny Hoch, Allyce Beasley, Stephen Hill and James Monroe Iglehart also star.

