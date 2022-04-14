ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf admin. announces $2.1M for clean fuel projects

By James Wesser
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection announced on Thursday, April 14 that they will be giving $2.1 million in Alternative Fuels Incentive Grants (AFIG) to municipalities and businesses for 99 electric vehicles and more clean fuel transportation projects to improve air quality in their communities.

“Transportation is one of the biggest sources of air pollution in Pennsylvania. That’s why investing in zero- and low-emission transportation pays off big: It helps us breathe healthier air and slow down climate change,” Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Executive Deputy Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said.

“Through Alternative Fuels Incentive Grants, DEP assists businesses and organizations of all sizes in pursuing their clean fuel transportation goals. With this round of grants, we’re excited to support 99 electric vehicles, charger installations, and more transportation upgrades that will drive better air quality in Pennsylvania,” Ziadeh added.

The AFIG provides funding to help municipalities, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in  Pennsylvania replace older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with electric, renewable natural gas, compressed natural gas (CNG), ethanol, biodiesel, or propane gas-fueled vehicles. It also funds the installation of fueling equipment for these vehicles.

The grant funding went to 13 municipalities and businesses for 15 [projects. They are anticipated to reduce nitrogen oxide emotions by 6,429 kilograms and carbon dioxide emissions by 2,642 metric tons per year.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental protection, click here

