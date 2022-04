LEAD — The Stampmill Restaurant in Lead is expected to open in April, with a full service menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Lead’s historic restaurant will be bustling with activity once again as Bill and Erica Rogers purchased the building last January. Restaurant managers Shad and Jenna Brown, along with their daughters Molly and Kassia, will be managing the business and will become the familiar faces customers get to know.

LEAD, SD ・ 24 DAYS AGO