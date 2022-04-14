Wizards Are Looking for a Pass-First Point Guard This Offseason

Ben Simmons is one of the greatest mysteries in the NBA right now. As well as one of the best comedies. Every day there are new reports about how close Simmons is to making his Brooklyn Nets debut, yet there's no real indication he's any closer to playing for the Nets than he was to playing for the 76ers this season. On Saturday the press witnessed the weirdest flex yet from Simmons as he told the assembled media to "make sure you get this" before he executed a slam dunk.

