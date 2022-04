BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Following the shooting death of a 17-year-old Peoria teen, Bloomington has now recorded five homicides already in 2022. This marks the highest number since 2018, when nine people were murdered in the City of Bloomington. City leaders hope it’s a trend they can slow, as there are still many months left in 2022.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO