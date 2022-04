Austin’s celebrated restaurant Uchi is opening a West Hollywood location next year on the ground floor of the Nine Thousand One building, a brand new mixed-use retail and residential project on Santa Monica Boulevard. Chef Tyson Cole’s contemporary take on Japanese food made a splash when it debuted in 2003 — in a Central Texas city better known for its barbecue and breakfast tacos than Japanese cooking — earning him best chef honors from Food & Wine in 2005 and the James Beard Foundation in 2011. Now, nearly 20 years later, the chef hopes to bring his winning restaurant to Los Angeles.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO