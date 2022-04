Spring marks the return of many things. Trees and flowers begin to bloom again in spring, while warmer temperatures are welcomed back with open arms. Grass also begins to grow again in the spring. That means it’s not too long before homeowners have to dust off their lawn mowers and get to work. Those who don’t necessarily enjoy mowing the lawn may be tempted to cut their grass very low, as doing so can mean longer intervals between mowing sessions. However, mowing grass too low can have a very adverse effect on a lawn.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO