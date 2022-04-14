Tarzan The Musical

Considering Nicolas Cage's extensive catalogue of movies as an actor, and how his co-stars up to this point have included a pig, space aliens, spider-folk, and a vampire, it may surprise you that despite being something of a walking meme himself he's never starred in a movie alongside The Muppets. Taking part in an interview on Twitter where the actor reacted to specific questions and thoughts from users, Cage read a tweet pondering the idea of a remake of The Rock but everyone except for Cage being replaced with a Muppet. He responded: "I've gotta agree with you man, I would love to be in a Muppet movie. I think Kermit and I could be best friends, and I've always had a crush on Miss Piggy."
