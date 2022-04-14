ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Udonis Haslem Goes Off On Kevin Garnett And His Infamous Trash Talk: "S** That Come Out His Mouth Sometime Ain’t Got Nothing To Do With Basketball And Is The Most Disrespectful S** I Ever Heard In My Life"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
fadeawayworld.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Garnett has the reputation of being one of the best trash-talkers that the NBA has ever seen. This was because KG wasn't afraid to cross any lines when it came to targeting a particular player and ensuring he wins the battle of mental warfare. KG has himself admitted that he...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Chris Webber Calls Out Anthony Davis: NBA World Reacts

During an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast this week, former NBA star Chris Webber had a harsh message for Anthony Davis. Webber made it clear he doesn’t believe Davis can be the star for any team. He thinks Davis needs a better player – like a LeBron James – alongside him to be successful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Udonis Haslem
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Agrees With Shaquille O’Neal’s Comments That ‘Nobody Was Ever Scared’ Of LeBron James: “Exactly. Everybody Was Scared Of Jordan … Nobody Of Nice-Guy, Can’t Close LeBron.”

LeBron James is 37-year-olds and currently the most decorated active player in the league. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has everything an athlete could dream of achieving in the NBA. He has the championships, MVP awards, Finals MVPs, All-Star appearances, and more. But if there is one thing that James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Talk#The Miami Heat
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He Would Accept A Trade If The Trail Blazers Decided To Move Him: "I'm Not Going To Fight Them On Wanting To Trade Me."

Damian Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers didn't have the best 2021/22 NBA season, struggling with injuries and pretty much rebuilding the roster mid-season with some trades. That situation sparked the rumors about a potential departure from their superstar, but Dame made sure to shut them down. Now, the front...
PORTLAND, OR
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Lamar Odom Says He'd Love To See Phil Jackson Coaching The Lakers: "I Think That Would Keep LeBron Around A Little Longer."

View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess right now, as they finished a terrible 2021/22 NBA season, leaving serious questions for the offseason. The Purple and Gold need to make some changes after missing the play-in tournament following an offseason that placed them among the top candidates to win the NBA championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Slams James Harden For Saying That He Feels No Pressure: "You Got More Pressure On You Than Any Player In The Playoffs... James Don't Tell That Lie."

James Harden is one of the best guards in the league. He used to be a ball-dominant scorer in Houston but has since shifted his playstyle to being more playmaking-oriented in recent years. At the trade deadline, James Harden ended up getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. As a result...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce Once Explained Why He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade: “If You Give Me Shaq, LeBron, Miami Heat Big 3, Early In My Career, I’d Be Sitting On 5 Or 6 Championships, Easy."

Miami Heat and NBA legend Dwyane Wade had an amazing career in the league. In his 16-year career, he won not only individual accolades but was part of three NBA Championship teams. While Wade certainly played a vital role in winning the said championships, he also had great support in...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy