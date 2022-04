COVINGTON, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that Virginia’s flags be flown at half staff in honor of fallen Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie. 35-year-old Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty on Monday while responding to a domestic shooting incident at Covington Farm & Fuel. He was one of three people killed in the incident.

