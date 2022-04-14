HPMC (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose) Market Research Reports & Industry Analysis to 2022-27

The majority of recently demonstrated Deep-Learning Side-Channel Analysis (DLSCA) use neural networks trained on a segment of traces containing operations only related to the target subkey. However, when the size of the training set is limited, as in this paper with only 5K power traces, the deep learning (DL) model cannot effectively learn the internal features of the data due to insufficient training data. In this paper, we propose a cross-subkey training approach that acts as a trace augmentation. We train deep-learning models not only on a segment of traces containing the SBox operation of the target subkey of AES-128 but also on segments for other 15 subkeys. Experimental results show that the accuracy of the subkey combination training model is \(28.20\%\) higher than that of the individual subkey training model on traces captured in the microcontroller implementation of the STM32F3 with AES-128. And validation is performed on two additional publicly available datasets. At the same time, the number of traces that need to be captured when the model is trained is greatly reduced, demonstrating the effectiveness and practicality of the method.

