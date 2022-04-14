ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth expected to miss Easter Sunday service

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth missed the annual Maundy church service on Thursday and is...

www.today.com

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Queen Elizabeth, 96, Together For The 1st Time In 2 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are back at Buckingham Palace — to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, anyway. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they came to see the queen on April 14, making it the first time they visited since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games,” the spokesperson said.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Philip Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Husband Allegedly Furious At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Lack Of Respect'

Prince Philip was very angry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties. Prince Philip was furious and "spitting blood" after reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to step back from their royal duties on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth II's husband immediately went to her to release his anger, a report says.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Prince Harry About Prince Philip’s Memorial: ‘He Should Be Supporting’ The Queen

Prince Harry appears to have ruffled more than just a few feathers with his decision to skip the Service of Thanksgiving in London this week that honored his late grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex, 37, did not attend the event on March 29, and as Fox News reports, his absence allegedly disappointed the British royal family and fans online.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
In Style

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Queen For the First Time Since They Stepped Away From the Royal Family

For the first time since March 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid farewell to their lives as senior royals, the two of them had a joint visit with Queen Elizabeth before jetting to the Netherlands. People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent some time with the queen at Windsor Castle en route to the fifth Invictus Games at The Hague.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Sunday Service#Nbc
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meet With Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle Ahead of Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a pit stop in the U.K. to visit Queen Elizabeth II, ET has confirmed. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tells ET the couple visited Her Majesty on Thursday at Windsor Castle "as we previously said he hoped to do." The spokesperson added Harry and Meghan stopped by on their way to the Netherlands to attend the 2022 Invictus Games. It's unclear if their children -- Archie, 2, and 10-month-old Lilibet -- were in tow.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Netherlands
KXLY

Queen Elizabeth to cover British Vogue

Queen Elizabeth is to cover British Vogue magazine for the first time. The publication will pay tribute to the 95-year-old monarch in honour of her Platinum Jubilee in their April issue, with the front page bearing an image of the queen wearing the George IV State Diadem, which was taken in 1957 by her former brother-in-law, the late Antony Armstrong-Jones, who was also known as Lord Snowdon following his marriage to the late Princess Margaret.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis presided over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square where he was joined for the first time in three years by thousands of the faithful. The pope, who was been outspoken against Russia’s war in Ukraine, called for peace and said the war was “cruel and senseless.” NBC’s Anne Thompson reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.April 17, 2022.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy