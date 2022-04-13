Biden waives summer ethanol ban in bid to drive down gas prices

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
Several states are implementing tax cuts for gasoline prices to help ease the pain at the pump. Connecticut, Maryland, and Georgia have already implemented temporary tax cuts. Ohio, West Virginia, New York, and New Jersey are considering doing likewise. What we know will happen in some states. Connecticut has a...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new form of government stimulus payment -- designed to cover the rocketing price of gasoline -- may end up in your bank account if a group of Congressional Democrats have their way. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 -- introduced by Reps. Mike Thompson, (D-California),...
President Joe Biden's top economic advisor told CNBC on Friday the administration is focused on policies that can deliver immediate relief to high oil prices. NEC Director Brian Deese suggested the White House was not rethinking its plans to scuttle the Keystone XL pipeline. "Any action on Keystone wouldn't actually...
Two recent polls offer insights as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. If Russia were to invade the U.S., most Americans said they would stay and fight–except for Democrats. A poll from Quinnipiac University shows if Russia were to invade America, 52 percent of Democrats said they would flee...
UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
HUNDREDS of recipients will be receiving $600 checks this month to help with rent, food and surging gas prices. The relief payments will be distributed to over 100 formerly incarcerated Durham residents courtesy of the nonprofit organization StepUp Durham. The nonprofit received city funds to help identify suitable candidates for...
AS gas prices continue to rise, more and more Americans are hunting for ways to reduce cost of filling their tank. Some savvy shoppers are now investing in Costco memberships that could save customers hundreds at the pump. One Twitter user raved: "Messed around and bought a Costco membership just...
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
When I first read the article from cbsnews.com, I thought it had to be a tongue-in-cheek kind of story. Something along the lines of, "And now the government is responding to the criticism the current administration is facing regarding inflation and the price of fuel, so they are going to send out more stimulus checks to try and right their wrongs."
SIX men have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $60,000 worth of fuel from gas station pumps, as prices remain high across the country. Police in Florida launched "Operation Empty Tank" in February after two Circle K gas stations in the Tampa Bay area found $25,000 worth of shortages from their pumps.
The U.S. wheat market has been turned upside down by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with wheat futures soaring so high so fast that many buyers are backing off, leaving farmers with a diminished market...
WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
The dollar store is the perfect place to go to pick up some cheap party supplies or that other roll of paper towels. Chances are, you’ll leave the store having spent less than ten dollars. Here’s how dollar stores keep their prices so low. If you find yourself...
DESPITE soaring gas prices, it is important to not let your car go below an eighth of a tank. AAA repair systems manager David Bennett shares that doing so will damage the fuel system. To hinder more damage and shield the fuel system, putting gas when down to a quarter...
