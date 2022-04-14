Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong sells at auction for $500,000

Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter just completed its 25th flight on the Red Planet, flying further and faster than ever before.On April 8, the 1.8-kilogram, dual rotor helicopter lifted off the Martian surface to execute a flight plan prepared by the Ingenuity team at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, traveling 704 meters at about 5.5 meters-per-second to explore a dry river delta within the Jezero Crater. #MarsHelicopter is breaking records again!Ingenuity completed its 25th and most ambitious flight. It broke its distance and ground speed records, traveling 704 meters at 5.5 meters per second while flying for 161.3 seconds. https://t.co/7DMHj9tbzP pic.twitter.com/BQkwDNzTsY— NASA JPL...
