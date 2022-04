A Kenosha student has been named a finalist for the 2022 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (WIAA) Statewide Scholar-Athlete Awards. In the state of Wisconsin, 16 senior girls and 16 senior boys have been selected as finalists to receive this prestigious award. The award program, underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital,...

KENOSHA, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO