The regular season campaign has come to a close for the Milwaukee Bucks and they are getting ready to host the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. After another season as one of the league’s premier teams, the Bucks head into the postseason with championship aspirations. A lot of players for Milwaukee stepped up on both ends and looked great for the team all year. Their first-round matchup is against the Chicago Bulls, a team that the Bucks dominated during the regular season series with a clean 4-0 sweep.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO