More than 1,000 turn out for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's first state of the city address relative to his first 100 days in office, Bibb the city's fourth Black mayor, and its second youngest mayor.....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday blamed woke progressive policies for the city's soaring crime rates - as he called for repeat offenders to be locked-up. In an interview with ABC This Week host George Stephanopoulos, the mayor said former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton was 'right' when he said on the Bloomberg Businessweek podcast last week that progressive policies have led to an increase in crime in Democrat-run cities.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO