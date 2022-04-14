ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1,000 turn out for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's first state of the city address relative to his first 100 days in office, Bibb the city's fourth Black mayor, and its second youngest mayor.....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman

 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio- Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, a former Barack Obama intern and banker who won the nonpartisan runoff...

Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says woke progressive policies are directly to blame for soaring crime across Democrat-run cities as he calls for violent serial-offenders to be locked-up

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday blamed woke progressive policies for the city's soaring crime rates - as he called for repeat offenders to be locked-up. In an interview with ABC This Week host George Stephanopoulos, the mayor said former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton was 'right' when he said on the Bloomberg Businessweek podcast last week that progressive policies have led to an increase in crime in Democrat-run cities.
PUBLIC SAFETY

