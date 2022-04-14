More than 1,000 turn out for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's first state of the city address relative to his first 100 days in office, Bibb the city's fourth Black mayor, and its second youngest mayor.....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, the most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog in Ohio and in the Midwest. Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief. CLEVELAND, Ohio- Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, a former Barack Obama intern and banker who won the nonpartisan runoff...clevelandurbannews.com
Comments / 0