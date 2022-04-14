ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Luke Combs To Release New Album In June

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs has a new album coming in June. He posted the news on social media...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards

March 24 (UPI) -- Luke Combs will miss his scheduled performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The 32-year-old country music singer will be unable to perform at the awards show after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement Wednesday, a CMT rep told Country Now that Combs is quarantining...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in the ultimate cowgirl outfit

Yeehaw! Miranda Lambert knows exactly how to turn heads and she did just that with her latest appearance. The country music queen turned up the heat in a stunning cowgirl outfit complete with a hat, tassels and plenty of sass. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Indio, CA
Entertainment
Talking With Tami

Rappers Cardi B And Offset Cover The May/June Issue Of ‘Essence’

Essence said, “We are ‘Rapped in Love’ with our new May/June cover stars Cardi B and Offset. I agree it was full of love and all about family. This cover, I’m assuming is for Mother’s Day. The couple also reveal their first full family official images featuring their new addition, Wave! The couple decided to finally reveal the new babies name and I love it! He is so juicy and adorable looking omg!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP

I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares heartfelt post with fans after surprise Nashville appearance

Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance in Nashville on Wednesday, joining her good friend Wade Bowen on stage during his performance. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance. "Can’t make old friends," Miranda captioned the post which featured several pictures of the two singing together....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio

Gavin DeGraw Releases New Single, Kicks Off Tour This Weekend

Gavin DeGraw has released a very personal new single called “Face The River.” The video is filled with photos of his mom and dad. The song is the title track from his next album, due to be released on May 20. In a press release he stated, “This...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Effingham Radio

Dierks Bentley Taps Morgan Wallen, HARDY For Seven Peaks Festival Lineup

The lineup for Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Festival has been announced and it includes fellow headliner Morgan Wallen with additional main stage performances by Boy Named Banjo, Ashley Cooke, Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, HARDY, Kendell Marvel, Ashley McBryde, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caitlyn Smith, Rapidgrass, Alana Springsteen and Lainey Wilson. Friday night of the festival will kick off with a special lineup of 90’s acts including Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, The Frontmen and Pam Tillis.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Effingham Radio

Ann Wilson Aiming For 50th Anniversary Heart Album

Although Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson are enjoying separate creative paths these days — singer Ann is eager for the band to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year with a new album. Ann will release her latest solo set, Fierce Bliss, on April 29th and has a string of dates with her backing band Amazing Dawgs set for the spring and summer. Sister and guitarist Nancy is prepping to hit the road later this year with her own lineup of Heart featuring her hand-picked backing band. So far, Nancy and the band have nearly a dozen Canadian dates on the books this fall in support of Styx.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Bits And Pieces: Garth Brooks & More!

Garth Brooks will perform in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 18th at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Tickets will be on sale on Friday, April 22nd at 10 a.m. MT at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. Craig Campbell...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Effingham Radio

Nirvana, Soundgarden And Pearl Jam Form New Supergroup

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron — who is also a member of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil have come together to form a new band called 3rd Secret. The band is led by vocalists Jillian Raye of Giants in the Trees and Jennifer...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Alice Cooper Fall Dates On The Books

Alice Cooper has just rolled out a 20-city North American fall tour. Cooper — who plays on Thursday (April 14th) in Calgary with special guests Buckcherry — kicks off the autumn run on September 7th in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and carries on through October 8th when he wraps the year up in Las Vegas, Nevada.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy