Luke Combs To Release New Album In June

The lineup for Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Festival has been announced and it includes fellow headliner Morgan Wallen with additional main stage performances by Boy Named Banjo, Ashley Cooke, Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, HARDY, Kendell Marvel, Ashley McBryde, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caitlyn Smith, Rapidgrass, Alana Springsteen and Lainey Wilson. Friday night of the festival will kick off with a special lineup of 90’s acts including Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, The Frontmen and Pam Tillis.
