One of the biggest losses during peak covid time was live music. Thankfully *fingers crossed* we're past the point of not being able to see our favorite music acts live and in packed arenas. Some of the best memories of your life will be spent at concerts. How many times have you been asked "what's the first concert you attended?" or "who's the last music act you saw live?" The first music act I saw live was Keith Urban at the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota, and it's something I'll never forget. For anyone who was experiencing their first concert or even their 100th, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, on Wednesday night, they were in for something special.

