The family of Ghislaine Maxwell say they are “shocked and troubled” by the decision to deny her a retrial.The family say they are focused on appealing Maxwell’s conviction on five counts of sex-trafficking and are “optimistic” about her chances of success.Judge Alison Nathan last week denied Maxwell’s bid for a retrial on the grounds that the juror known as Scotty David was found to have incorrectly filled out a pre-trial questionnaire. “Our family is profoundly shocked and troubled by the denial of a retrial for our sister, Ghislaine Maxwell,” Maxwell family members said in the statement. The family said...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO