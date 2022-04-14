ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs law banning abortion after 15 weeks: Republican says 'we are here to defend those who can't defend themselves'

By Associated Press, Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Florida became the latest Republican-led state to clamp down on abortion rights after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law Thursday that bans the procedure after 15 weeks.

Red states have launched a new wave of pro-life restrictions over the last year, as the Supreme Court weighs a historic challenge that could see federal protections on abortion rolled back completely.

The Sunshine State's new law, which takes effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

It does not make exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking.

Florida's current laws allow abortion up to 24 weeks into the mother's term.

DeSantis, who has been floated as a near-certain favorite for the White House in 2024 if Donald Trump does not run, boasted on Thursday that he was defending 'those who can't defend themselves.'

'This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation,' DeSantis said as he signed the bill at the 'Nación de Fe' ('Nation of Faith'), an evangelical church in the city of Kissimmee that serves members of the Latino population.

'We are here today to protect life. We are here to defend those who can’t defend themselves,' DeSantis added. 'It’s a statement of our values that every life is important.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0km6Lz_0f9HZbXv00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday as the state joined a growing conservative push to restrict access ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit the procedure nationwide 

Pro-life group Susan B. Anthony's List lauded DeSantis' 'milestone victory' in a statement obtained by DailyMail.com.

'Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have delivered a milestone victory for women and children. The legislation enacted today may save more than 3,300 lives a year by protecting unborn children, as well as their mothers, from cruel and dangerous late abortions,' SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said.

DeSantis signed the measure after several women delivered speeches about how they chose not to have abortions or regretted having done so.

Some of the people in attendance, including young children, stood behind the speakers holding signs saying 'Choose life,' while those who spoke stood at a podium to which was affixed a sign displaying an infant's feet and a heartbeat reading, 'Protect Life.'

Republican Florida State Senator Kelli Stargel, who sponsored the bill, said: 'These are babies. It’s an individual inside that woman that has a separate DNA, a separate body, a separate person.

'And the question we’re asking ourselves is, when does that baby in the womb have the same rights as the mother that’s carrying it with that right to be able to live and to thrive and to grow?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KijWC_0f9HZbXv00
DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, signed the measure after several women delivered speeches about how they chose not to have abortions or regretted having done so
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqDjs_0f9HZbXv00
'We are here today to protect life. We are here to defend those who can’t defend themselves,' DeSantis added. 'It’s a statement of our values that every life is important'

Critics responded with fury at DeSantis and claim it will force women to travel hundreds of miles to get a termination.

FACT BOX TITLE

Abortion laws are changing across the country as the Supreme Court heads towards a decision on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the last two days, Kentucky and Florida have introduced a 15-week ban on abortion.

Here are states that have introduced legislation to ban abortions at six weeks but have not yet been introduced or are stuck in the courts:

Oklahoma

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Ohio

Wisconsin

There are also states with so-called 'trigger bans' that mean a complete ban on abortion will be in effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. They include:

Utah

Idaho

Wyoming

North Dakota

South Dakota

Missouri

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Texas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Kentucky

'Nobody should be forced to travel hundreds or even thousands of miles for essential health care - but in signing this bill, Gov. DeSantis will be forcing Floridians seeking abortion to do just that,' Planned Parenthood Action Fund president Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

'Floridians want to be able to make decisions about their health and their families, without interference from politicians. They want the protections guaranteed by their state’s constitution. This ban runs counter to all of these goals,' she added.

Debate over the proposal grew deeply personal and revealing inside the Florida legislature, with lawmakers recalling their own abortions and experiences with sexual assault in often tearful speeches on the House and Senate floors.

Elsewhere in the United States, Republican lawmakers have introduced new abortion restrictions, some similar to a Texas law that bans abortion after roughly six weeks and leaves enforcement up to private citizens, which the U.S. Supreme Court decided to leave in place.

Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill to make it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to a decade in prison. It's one of the harshest of such laws so far.

Arizona GOP Governor Doug Ducey in March signed legislation to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks if the U.S. Supreme Court leaves Mississippi's law in place.

Thirteen other states have similar legislation, known collectively as 'trigger bans,' which would automatically ban abortion at any point the moment the high court overturns the 1973 landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade -- which Mississippi state attorneys are asking it to do.

During oral arguments in December, the Supreme Court indicated its willingness to allow Mississippi's law to stand. Justices on the high court seemed more hesitant during oral arguments to revoke federal abortion protections outright.

A ruling in Mississippi's favor would conflict with Roe, however, which establishes the right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.

If Roe is overturned, 26 states are certain or likely to quickly ban or severely restrict abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a think tank that supports abortion rights.

During debate of the Florida legislation, Republicans have said they want the state to be well placed to limit access to abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds Mississippi's law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0iOW_0f9HZbXv00
'This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation,' DeSantis said as he signed the bill at the 'Nación de Fe' ('Nation of Faith'), an evangelical church in the city of Kissimmee that serves members of the Latino population.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSWKa_0f9HZbXv00
Critics responded with fury over DeSantis putting pen to paper on the bill and claim it will force women to travel hundreds of miles to get a termination. Protesters of Florida's bill are pictured in January as it was making its way through the Senate 

Comments / 29

guest
1d ago

But DeSatan would deny any help for poor people that can’t afford to have more children

Reply
5
Related
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marjorie Dannenfelser
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Abortion Laws#Abortion Rights#Republican#The Supreme Court#The White House#Nation Of Faith#Latino
CBS Miami

‘This Is Shameful’ South Florida Lawmakers Weigh In On Gov. DeSantis Signing 15 Week Abortion Bill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reaction has been fast and furious to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of an abortion bill that sets a 15-week limit with few exceptions. “This law is a despicable and disgusting assault on women. It’s an insult to our dignity and our ability to make these deeply personal decisions about our own lives, and it will have a devastating impact on the physical and emotional health of women across Florida. The hypocrisy of Republicans who love to brag about how ‘free’ our state is while pushing a law that will literally force women and girls to give birth is...
FLORIDA STATE
East Oregonian

Oregon invests $15 million to prepare for fallout of Idaho anti-abortion legislation

With Idaho poised to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, Oregon is shoring up access to abortion. Idaho’s measure would disallow abortion after six weeks and let family members of rapists sue abortion providers. According to the New York Times, a similar law in Texas resulted in a 60% drop in abortions in Texas and as much as an 800% increase in demand for abortions in clinics in neighboring states.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

337K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy