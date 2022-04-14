Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs law banning abortion after 15 weeks: Republican says 'we are here to defend those who can't defend themselves'

Florida became the latest Republican-led state to clamp down on abortion rights after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law Thursday that bans the procedure after 15 weeks.

Red states have launched a new wave of pro-life restrictions over the last year, as the Supreme Court weighs a historic challenge that could see federal protections on abortion rolled back completely.

The Sunshine State's new law, which takes effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

It does not make exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking.

Florida's current laws allow abortion up to 24 weeks into the mother's term.

DeSantis, who has been floated as a near-certain favorite for the White House in 2024 if Donald Trump does not run, boasted on Thursday that he was defending 'those who can't defend themselves.'

'This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation,' DeSantis said as he signed the bill at the 'Nación de Fe' ('Nation of Faith'), an evangelical church in the city of Kissimmee that serves members of the Latino population.

'We are here today to protect life. We are here to defend those who can’t defend themselves,' DeSantis added. 'It’s a statement of our values that every life is important.'

Pro-life group Susan B. Anthony's List lauded DeSantis' 'milestone victory' in a statement obtained by DailyMail.com.

'Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have delivered a milestone victory for women and children. The legislation enacted today may save more than 3,300 lives a year by protecting unborn children, as well as their mothers, from cruel and dangerous late abortions,' SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said.

DeSantis signed the measure after several women delivered speeches about how they chose not to have abortions or regretted having done so.

Some of the people in attendance, including young children, stood behind the speakers holding signs saying 'Choose life,' while those who spoke stood at a podium to which was affixed a sign displaying an infant's feet and a heartbeat reading, 'Protect Life.'

Republican Florida State Senator Kelli Stargel, who sponsored the bill, said: 'These are babies. It’s an individual inside that woman that has a separate DNA, a separate body, a separate person.

'And the question we’re asking ourselves is, when does that baby in the womb have the same rights as the mother that’s carrying it with that right to be able to live and to thrive and to grow?'

Critics responded with fury at DeSantis and claim it will force women to travel hundreds of miles to get a termination.

Abortion laws are changing across the country as the Supreme Court heads towards a decision on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the last two days, Kentucky and Florida have introduced a 15-week ban on abortion.

Here are states that have introduced legislation to ban abortions at six weeks but have not yet been introduced or are stuck in the courts:

Oklahoma

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Ohio

Wisconsin

There are also states with so-called 'trigger bans' that mean a complete ban on abortion will be in effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. They include:

Utah

Idaho

Wyoming

North Dakota

South Dakota

Missouri

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Texas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Kentucky

'Nobody should be forced to travel hundreds or even thousands of miles for essential health care - but in signing this bill, Gov. DeSantis will be forcing Floridians seeking abortion to do just that,' Planned Parenthood Action Fund president Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

'Floridians want to be able to make decisions about their health and their families, without interference from politicians. They want the protections guaranteed by their state’s constitution. This ban runs counter to all of these goals,' she added.

Debate over the proposal grew deeply personal and revealing inside the Florida legislature, with lawmakers recalling their own abortions and experiences with sexual assault in often tearful speeches on the House and Senate floors.

Elsewhere in the United States, Republican lawmakers have introduced new abortion restrictions, some similar to a Texas law that bans abortion after roughly six weeks and leaves enforcement up to private citizens, which the U.S. Supreme Court decided to leave in place.

Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill to make it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to a decade in prison. It's one of the harshest of such laws so far.

Arizona GOP Governor Doug Ducey in March signed legislation to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks if the U.S. Supreme Court leaves Mississippi's law in place.

Thirteen other states have similar legislation, known collectively as 'trigger bans,' which would automatically ban abortion at any point the moment the high court overturns the 1973 landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade -- which Mississippi state attorneys are asking it to do.

During oral arguments in December, the Supreme Court indicated its willingness to allow Mississippi's law to stand. Justices on the high court seemed more hesitant during oral arguments to revoke federal abortion protections outright.

A ruling in Mississippi's favor would conflict with Roe, however, which establishes the right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.

If Roe is overturned, 26 states are certain or likely to quickly ban or severely restrict abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a think tank that supports abortion rights.

During debate of the Florida legislation, Republicans have said they want the state to be well placed to limit access to abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds Mississippi's law.

