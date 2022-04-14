Reminder: Volunteers needed for Spring 2022 Commencement

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you love being outside and enjoying nature the Brodhead Watershed Association has the perfect volunteer opportunity for you. The association is in need of ‘streamwatchers’ which are volunteers that test local streams in the area. A training event was held today in East Stroudsburg teaching old and new volunteers […]
The Guernsey County Historical Society could cease operations in the future if others don't come forward. The historical society, which works to preserve the history of Guernsey County, is in need of more members and volunteers. They are currently operating with six to eight volunteers running the museum with museum...
JACKSON, MI -- People who love Jackson’s parks can help get them ready for spring and summer use. The volunteer group People for the Parks and Trails has scheduled four clean-up opportunities. All volunteers are welcome, and no prior sign-up is needed -- just show up and work. The...
You might call Leslie Kraus a super volunteer. She has logged more than 600 hours for the Central Park Conservancy, after losing her job in the fashion industry during the pandemic. "It's three hours of great exercise, sunshine, air," said Kraus, who lives on the Upper East Side. "What can...
Fairmont State will honor spring graduates during the University’s 153rd Commencement taking place Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1 in the Feaster Center. The University will hold five separate ceremonies to honor graduates from each college, in addition to a special student athlete ceremony and Fairmont State Alumni Golden Jubilee Celebration for the Class of 1972. Spring Commencement ceremonies will be open to all guests and tickets will not be issued for entry.
RALEIGH, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from April 16-30. Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important […]
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — As industries across the region are facing a shortage of workers, some local nonprofits also facing challenges with a shortage of volunteers. The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is also in need of extra hands. Disaster Action Team Supervisor John Duncan told WCNC Charlotte the biggest need for them right now is in disaster response.
March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day. Here is a look at the service members who have received the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina. Summer camps available at the Children's Museum of the Upstate. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Summer camps available at the Children's Museum of...
Rain showers are possible through the first half of Tuesday, with steadier rain arriving by the afternoon or evening. As news of Deltacron spreads, another strain is back in circulation and catching doctors’ attention. It’s called the Stealth variant. Updated: 13 hours ago. Organizers are looking for monetary...
Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its May 21-22 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be held at Jellico Elementary School, 551...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteer fire departments have been busy this year in the stateline. Between responding to the Rockford Chemtool explosion, a five person fatal fire in Boone County and dozens of car crashes, they are feeling the staffing shortage. Two local fire departments said that they do not feel that the proposed $500 […]
The group Clean Ocean Action is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Jersey Shore in April. Items found along the beaches will help Clean Ocean Action understand trends so the organization will know what policies to advocate for in an effort to reduce the debris. Alison Jones from...
A Food Sanitation Manager’s Course is being offered by the Livingston County Public Health Department. The course is designed for persons who prepare or serve potentially hazardous food to the public, such as workers in restaurants, delicatessens, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and catering establishments. The three-day course will be...
Comments / 0