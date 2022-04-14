ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Reminder: Volunteers needed for Spring 2022 Commencement

By Editorial Student
uwgb.edu
 2 days ago

Volunteers are needed to help ensure that Spring 2022 Commencement is a...

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

‘Streamwatchers’ volunteers needed in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you love being outside and enjoying nature the Brodhead Watershed Association has the perfect volunteer opportunity for you. The association is in need of ‘streamwatchers’ which are volunteers that test local streams in the area. A training event was held today in East Stroudsburg teaching old and new volunteers […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
NY1

Spring into action volunteering in Central Park

You might call Leslie Kraus a super volunteer. She has logged more than 600 hours for the Central Park Conservancy, after losing her job in the fashion industry during the pandemic. "It's three hours of great exercise, sunshine, air," said Kraus, who lives on the Upper East Side. "What can...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Green Bay, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
connect-bridgeport.com

Fairmont State Announces Spring Commencement Plans

Fairmont State will honor spring graduates during the University’s 153rd Commencement taking place Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1 in the Feaster Center. The University will hold five separate ceremonies to honor graduates from each college, in addition to a special student athlete ceremony and Fairmont State Alumni Golden Jubilee Celebration for the Class of 1972. Spring Commencement ceremonies will be open to all guests and tickets will not be issued for entry.
FAIRMONT, WV
WNCT

Volunteers needed for statewide litter sweep event

RALEIGH, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from April 16-30.  Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCNC

Red Cross of Greater Carolinas in need of volunteers

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — As industries across the region are facing a shortage of workers, some local nonprofits also facing challenges with a shortage of volunteers. The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is also in need of extra hands. Disaster Action Team Supervisor John Duncan told WCNC Charlotte the biggest need for them right now is in disaster response.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Volunteers needed for Reedy River cleanup

March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day. Here is a look at the service members who have received the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina. Summer camps available at the Children's Museum of the Upstate. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Summer camps available at the Children's Museum of...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Commencement
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Volunteers needed for Ukraine donations

Rain showers are possible through the first half of Tuesday, with steadier rain arriving by the afternoon or evening. As news of Deltacron spreads, another strain is back in circulation and catching doctors’ attention. It’s called the Stealth variant. Updated: 13 hours ago. Organizers are looking for monetary...
ADVOCACY
The Oak Ridger

Remote Area Medical needs volunteers in Jellico

Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its May 21-22 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be held at Jellico Elementary School, 551...
JELLICO, TN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stateline fire departments need volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteer fire departments have been busy this year in the stateline. Between responding to the Rockford Chemtool explosion, a five person fatal fire in Boone County and dozens of car crashes, they are feeling the staffing shortage. Two local fire departments said that they do not feel that the proposed $500 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
News 12

Save the Date: Volunteers needed for Jersey Shore cleanup

The group Clean Ocean Action is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Jersey Shore in April. Items found along the beaches will help Clean Ocean Action understand trends so the organization will know what policies to advocate for in an effort to reduce the debris. Alison Jones from...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy