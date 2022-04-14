Social Work program debuts Facebook page

Want proof that social media isn’t all bad? That, in fact, it still has the capacity to do big and wonderful things? Five years ago, a couple of moms wanted to do something to help out the schools in their community. There were so many classroom needs across North Alabama, and it was hard to imagine being able to make a dent in the sheer amount of teacher requests. Inspired by a group she saw on social media, Ashley DeHaye thought something similar could work here in Huntsville. With a few keystrokes, she founded the $5 Fridays for North Alabama Schools group on Facebook, along with Stephenie Walker. Neither woman had any idea it would still be going strong in 2022, only now they are joined by 543 other group members!

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 24 DAYS AGO