UW-Green Bay Psi Chi inducts 29 students

The Cape Henlopen Baseball team is very grateful to be benefiting from a major upgrade to the team facilities at Chris Short field this spring. A 1000 sq ft building attached to the back of the existing dugout contains a well appointed clubhouse with varsity lockers, and a much needed adjoining space for equipment storage. The dugout expansion project was managed and funded entirely through generous donations made by members of the local business community as well as funds raised over several years by the Cape Henlopen Baseball Boosters.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO