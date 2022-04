As a kid who loved to eat, and loved to try new foods, I was always super excited to see that Schwan's food truck roll up to the house. Living in Northern Maine in the 1990s, we were limited when it came to getting certain types of foods. The first time I ever had curry it was from Schwan's. Same for burritos. Also, they had the best ice cream treats. Those frozen yogurt "push-ups" and the drummies (sundae cones).

