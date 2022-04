Members of the Macomb County Board of Commissioners finalized 2% raises for themselves and County Executive Mark Hackel in two close votes. The 13-member board voted 6-5 Thursday to approve the raise for commissioners and 7-5 to approve the raise for the executive after the same members voted 9-4 last Thursday at a meeting of the Government Oversight Committee. The raises take effect in 2023.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 29 DAYS AGO