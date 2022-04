LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -LeClaire is ready to help you toast the season and put a ‘hop’ into your step with the LeClaire Wine Hop later this month. The LeClaire Wine Hop will be Saturday, April 23 from 4-7 p.m. When you get a ticket for the event, you’ll get a wine glass that will get you access to 15 of LeClaire’s businesses that will be serving food and wine/cocktail samples. Participants can “hop” or there is a route---folks can enjoy the event any way they prefer.

