ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Thursday’s business headlines

By Staff Reports
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King. Elon Musk made an all cash offer to buy 100% of Twitter at $54.20 a share. It is currently trading at $50 this year. Musk discussed the value of free speech and how it is important to democracy....

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
Fast Company

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter because he can’t buy the whole internet

When Elon Musk filed an offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday morning to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share—or a total of just over $40 billion, in cash—the millions of users and other executives that follow his every move online began celebrating and fantasizing about what the platform would look like under his command.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady asks Elon Musk to do one thing if Tesla CEO buys Twitter

Tom Brady put his two cents into the news Elon Musk put in an offer to buy Twitter. Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback, had one request for Musk should the billionaire tech mogul successfully purchase the social media platform. "If you buy twitter can you delete the combine...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russians#Ria#Bloomberg
The Guardian

How ‘free speech absolutist’ Elon Musk would transform Twitter

It turns out he wasn’t in “goblin mode” after all. Last week Elon Musk, in his characteristically antic manner, tweeted a series of suggestions for improving Twitter after he was revealed to have become its largest individual shareholder. They ranged from asking if the site’s HQ should be turned into a homeless shelter to whether advertising should be removed from the platform’s premium service.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

'Elon Musk seems to be our last hope': Tucker Carlson whose own show is suspended from Twitter hails Tesla CEO's 9% stake in social media platform 'brings back freedom from censorship'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hailed Tesla and Space X founder and CEO, Elon Musk, for last week's purchase of Twitter shares, making him one of the company's biggest shareholders, suggesting that it could see a 'restoration of free speech' on the platform. Carlson said Musk's involvement would likely lead...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Warns Deep Bitcoin Correction Coming, Says BTC Flashing November 2021 Vibes

A closely followed crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin’s (BTC) price action resembles the market top of November 2021 and is ready for another deep retracement. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that bears have taken control of Bitcoin after bulls failed to push the market higher despite large purchases from MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Terra (LUNA) founder Do Kwon.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy